Mint and Red Onion Raita
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 1 1/4 cups
Suvir Saran
July 2006

Raitas, yogurt dishes that offer a cooling contrast to spicy Indian dishes, are simple to prepare: Stir the yogurt until creamy, then flavor it with some combination of raw or cooked vegetables, herbs, fruit and spices. Add salt just before serving to prevent the vegetables from getting watery.    More Easy Indian Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup minced red onion
  • 1 teaspoon dried mint
  • 1 serrano or jalapeño chile, seeded and minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step

In a small bowl, whisk the yogurt with the onion, mint, chile and cumin. Season the raita with salt.

Make Ahead

The raita can be refrigerated overnight. Season with salt just before serving.

