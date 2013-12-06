Mint and Red Onion Raita

Raitas, yogurt dishes that offer a cooling contrast to spicy Indian dishes, are simple to prepare: Stir the yogurt until creamy, then flavor it with some combination of raw or cooked vegetables, herbs, fruit and spices. Add salt just before serving to prevent the vegetables from getting watery. More Easy Indian Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small bowl, whisk the yogurt with the onion, mint, chile and cumin. Season the raita with salt.
Make Ahead
The raita can be refrigerated overnight. Season with salt just before serving.
