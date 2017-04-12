Mint and Pea Soup

For me, soup is not just a winter dish – I love to eat it all year round, and I particularly enjoy cold soup during the summer, even when the weather is less than summery. Mint gives this soup a wonderfully fresh taste, and it makes a perfect lunch with some bread and cheese on the side. Perry, the estate manager at Great Dixter, once accused me of being lazy for adding whole peas, pods and all, to the pot, but I feel they give the soup more body and intensify the flavour. For the best result, remember to chill the soup thoroughly. If I am making it for a crowd, I will put a large bowl of it in a sinkful of iced water. Note that this soup does not freeze well. —Aaron Bertelsen Adapted from The Great Dixter Cookbook: Recipes from an English Garden by Aaron Bertelsen (Phaidon, $39.95 US/$49.95 CAN, March 2017) Slideshow: More Cold Soup Recipes