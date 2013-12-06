Mint and Lime Tequila Refresher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 6 drinks
Marcia Kiesel
May 2005

In warm weather, Rob and Lisa Howard have an unlimited supply of mint; it grows wild by the stream outside their house. Their favorite drink combines the crushed herb with lime juice, sugar, tequila and club soda, though they'll also swap out the tequila for rum or the Brazilian sugarcane liquor cachaça. They often fix a nonalcoholic version using 5 ounces of club soda instead of 4. Slideshow: Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • Ice cubes
  • 24 ounces chilled club soda
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon superfine sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups silver tequila
  • Leaves from 1 medium bunch of mint

How to Make It

Step

In a large cocktail shaker, muddle the mint leaves with the sugar and lime juice. Strain into a small pitcher and stir in the silver tequila. Fill 6 highball glasses with ice and pour the cocktail over the cubes. Top each drink with club soda and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up