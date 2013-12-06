Mint and Lime Tequila Refresher

In warm weather, Rob and Lisa Howard have an unlimited supply of mint; it grows wild by the stream outside their house. Their favorite drink combines the crushed herb with lime juice, sugar, tequila and club soda, though they'll also swap out the tequila for rum or the Brazilian sugarcane liquor cachaça. They often fix a nonalcoholic version using 5 ounces of club soda instead of 4. Slideshow: Cocktail Party Recipes