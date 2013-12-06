Mint and Lime Tequila Refresher

In warm weather, Rob and Lisa Howard have an unlimited supply of mint; it grows wild by the stream outside their house. Their favorite drink combines the crushed herb with lime juice, sugar, tequila and club soda, though they'll also swap out the tequila for rum or the Brazilian sugarcane liquor cachaça. They often fix a nonalcoholic version using 5 ounces of club soda instead of 4. Slideshow: Cocktail Party Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large cocktail shaker, muddle the mint leaves with the sugar and lime juice. Strain into a small pitcher and stir in the silver tequila. Fill 6 highball glasses with ice and pour the cocktail over the cubes. Top each drink with club soda and serve.
