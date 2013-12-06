Mint-and-Date Dipping Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 1 cup
Padma Lakshmi
June 2007

Padma Lakshmi calls this sauce "liquid heaven." She purees sticky dates with fresh mint, lemon juice and chile, creating a sweet, bright-flavored and slightly spicy sauce. It's a stellar accompaniment to the kathi rolls, but Padma also uses it as a sandwich spread or whisks it into salad dressing.    More Condiment Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 2 cups mint leaves
  • 3 pitted Medjool dates, finely chopped
  • 1 serrano chile, seeded and chopped
  • 3 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine the mint leaves, dates, serrano chile, lemon juice and water and puree until smooth. Transfer the dipping sauce to a bowl and season with salt. Serve at room temperature.

