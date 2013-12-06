Mint-and-Date Dipping Sauce

© John Kernick
Padma Lakshmi calls this sauce "liquid heaven." She purees sticky dates with fresh mint, lemon juice and chile, creating a sweet, bright-flavored and slightly spicy sauce. It's a stellar accompaniment to the kathi rolls, but Padma also uses it as a sandwich spread or whisks it into salad dressing. More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, combine the mint leaves, dates, serrano chile, lemon juice and water and puree until smooth. Transfer the dipping sauce to a bowl and season with salt. Serve at room temperature.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 2
Review Count: 3334
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5