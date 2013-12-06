Mint and Cumin Pickled Carrots

In a large saucepan of boiling water, blanch the carrots for 1 minute. Drain and let cool, then pack the carrots into a 1-quart heatproof jar. Add the mint.

Step 2

In a small skillet, toast the cumin seeds over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 40 seconds. Let cool, then add to the jar. In a saucepan, bring the vinegar, water, garlic, salt and sugar to a boil. Simmer over moderately high heat until the salt and sugar dissolve. Ladle the pickling liquid into the jar; if necessary, add more vinegar to cover the carrots. Let the pickles cool, then cover with a lid and refrigerate until flavorful, about 3 weeks.