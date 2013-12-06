Mint and Cumin Pickled Carrots

The size of the carrot pickles depends on the size of the jar; cut them to fit. Or use baby carrots with the tops removed. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a large saucepan of boiling water, blanch the carrots for 1 minute. Drain and let cool, then pack the carrots into a 1-quart heatproof jar. Add the mint.
In a small skillet, toast the cumin seeds over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 40 seconds. Let cool, then add to the jar. In a saucepan, bring the vinegar, water, garlic, salt and sugar to a boil. Simmer over moderately high heat until the salt and sugar dissolve. Ladle the pickling liquid into the jar; if necessary, add more vinegar to cover the carrots. Let the pickles cool, then cover with a lid and refrigerate until flavorful, about 3 weeks.
