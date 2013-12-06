Mint and Cumin Pickled Carrots
© Evan Sklar
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 1 QUART
Marcia Kiesel
August 1999

The size of the carrot pickles depends on the size of the jar; cut them to fit. Or use baby carrots with the tops removed. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 12 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips
  • 8 large spearmint sprigs
  • 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 1 1/2 cups white wine vinegar, plus more if needed
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 6 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan of boiling water, blanch the carrots for 1 minute. Drain and let cool, then pack the carrots into a 1-quart heatproof jar. Add the mint.

Step 2    

In a small skillet, toast the cumin seeds over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 40 seconds. Let cool, then add to the jar. In a saucepan, bring the vinegar, water, garlic, salt and sugar to a boil. Simmer over moderately high heat until the salt and sugar dissolve. Ladle the pickling liquid into the jar; if necessary, add more vinegar to cover the carrots. Let the pickles cool, then cover with a lid and refrigerate until flavorful, about 3 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up