Mini Wedge Salads with Anchovy Dressing 
35 MIN
Makes 2 dozen salads
Justin Chapple
October 2018

These mini wedges are coated in a creamy, anchovy-packed dressing and dredged in crunchy panko, making them easy to eat with your hands. Alternatively, you can serve the dressing and breadcrumbs alongside the lettuce wedges, for easy dipping.

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 (2-ounce) can flat anchovy fillets in oil (such as Roland), drained
  • 1 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, finely grated (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • Finely ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup panko
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh chives
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 4 (4-ounce) heads Little Gem lettuce, stems trimmed, outer leaves removed, and heads cut lengthwise into 6 wedges each 

Combine mayonnaise, anchovies, cheese, vinegar, mustard, and garlic in a food processor; process until smooth, about 45 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer mixture to a bowl; season generously with salt and pepper. Refrigerate, uncovered, until ready to use.

Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium until shimmering, about 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Add panko; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small baking sheet; let cool 10 minutes. Stir in chives and lemon zest.

Using a small offset spatula, spread anchovy dressing over cut sides of lettuce. Dredge in panko mixture. Transfer to a platter or board, and serve.

Store dressing in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 5 days.

