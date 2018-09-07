Mini Wedge Salads with Anchovy Dressing 

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine mayonnaise, anchovies, cheese, vinegar, mustard, and garlic in a food processor; process until smooth, about 45 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer mixture to a bowl; season generously with salt and pepper. Refrigerate, uncovered, until ready to use.

Step 2 Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium until shimmering, about 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Add panko; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small baking sheet; let cool 10 minutes. Stir in chives and lemon zest.