Mini Spinach-and-Herb Pies

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dough In a bowl, whisk the 2 cups of flour with the salt. Make a well in the center and pour in the water and oil, using a wooden spoon to gradually incorporate them into the flour until a shaggy dough starts to form. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until a soft dough forms, about 2 minutes. Wrap the dough in plastic and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Make the filling In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the egg wash and sesame seeds and mix well.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 450°. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a 12-by-16-inch rectangle, a scant 1/4 inch thick. Cut the dough into twelve 4-inch squares. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the filling into the center of each square; bring up the 4 corners to meet in the center, then pinch together to seal. Arrange the pies on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Brush with the egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds.