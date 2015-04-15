Mini Spinach-and-Herb Pies
© Gustav Wiking
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12 mini pies
Evelina Makrinaki
May 2015

These terrific little pastries, stuffed with spinach and two cheeses, are made throughout the town of Chaniá in Crete. Every cook has a version (some use onions; some don’t). Chef Evelina Makrinaki adds a splash of brandy to the dough, making it a little fluffy. Slideshow: More Greek Recipes

Ingredients

DOUGH

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

FILLING 

  • 5 ounces curly spinach, stemmed and finely chopped
  • 1/4 pound Greek feta cheese, finely crumbled
  • 1/4 pound manouri or mild feta cheese, finely crumbled 
  • 1/2 small onion, finely grated
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped mint
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fennel fronds or dill
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 large egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water
  • Sesame seeds, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dough

In a bowl, whisk the 2 cups of flour with the salt. Make a well in the center and pour in the water and oil, using a wooden spoon to gradually incorporate them into the flour until a shaggy dough starts to form. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until a soft dough forms, about 2 minutes. Wrap the dough in plastic and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2    Make the filling

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the egg wash and sesame seeds and mix well.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a 12-by-16-inch rectangle, a scant 1/4 inch thick. Cut the dough into twelve 4-inch squares. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the filling into the center of each square; bring up the 4 corners to meet in the center, then pinch together to seal. Arrange the pies on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Brush with the egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Step 4    

Bake the pies for about 30 minutes, until lightly browned and the filling is hot. Let cool for at least 5 minutes, then serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The pies can be baked early in the day.

Suggested Pairing

Try this dish with a vibrant, orange peel-scented white from Crete.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up