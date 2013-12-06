Mini Poppy Seed Pound Cakes
Yield
Serves : makes 5 dozen
Larry Hayden
October 1997

 Beautiful Desserts

Ingredients

Cakes

  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 3/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup poppy seeds (1 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Frosting

  • 2 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 tablespoon heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the frosting

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter and flour mini-muffin pans. Whip the cream until it holds a peak. Using an electric mixer, beat the brown sugar and eggs until blended. Beat in the vanilla. Add the four, poppy seeds, baking powder and salt and mix until just incorporated. Fold in the whipped cream.

Step 2    

Spoon the batter into the muffin pans, filling them three-quarters full. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the cakes spring back when gently pressed. Let cool in the pan for 1 to 2 minutes, then turn them out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 3    

In a bowl, combine the cream cheese, cream and vanilla. Blend with a fork until smooth. Add the confectioners' sugar and mix well. Frost the cakes with a small knife.

Make Ahead

store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Tokaji from Hungary has a distinct tart butterscotch note that echoes the tangy cream cheese frosting of these cookies. Try Royal Tokaji Wine Company Aszú 5 Puttonyos or Disznókó Tokaji Aszú 5 Puttonyos.

