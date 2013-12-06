Mini Poppy Seed Pound Cakes

How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter and flour mini-muffin pans. Whip the cream until it holds a peak. Using an electric mixer, beat the brown sugar and eggs until blended. Beat in the vanilla. Add the four, poppy seeds, baking powder and salt and mix until just incorporated. Fold in the whipped cream.
Spoon the batter into the muffin pans, filling them three-quarters full. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the cakes spring back when gently pressed. Let cool in the pan for 1 to 2 minutes, then turn them out onto a wire rack to cool completely.
In a bowl, combine the cream cheese, cream and vanilla. Blend with a fork until smooth. Add the confectioners' sugar and mix well. Frost the cakes with a small knife.
