Mini Brie Sandwiches with Quick Balsamic-Leek Jam 

These crisp, buttery, and supremely gooey grilled cheese sandwiches get fantastic tang from sourdough bread and a bright mustardy bite from leeks. They were inspired by a quiche that TV personality Alex Guarnaschelli ate years ago made from brioche layered with caramelized leeks and baked with Gruyère and Parmesan. In this version, she uses Brie because she says that while there are cheeses with more distinct flavor, no other cheese ends up so creamy.