Mini Brie Sandwiches with Quick Balsamic-Leek Jam 
Charissa Fay
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Alex Guarnaschelli
February 2019

These crisp, buttery, and supremely gooey grilled cheese sandwiches get fantastic tang from sourdough bread and a bright mustardy bite from leeks. They were inspired by a quiche that TV personality Alex Guarnaschelli ate years ago made from brioche layered with caramelized leeks and baked with Gruyère and Parmesan. In this version, she uses Brie because she says that while there are cheeses with more distinct flavor, no other cheese ends up so creamy.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup sesame seeds, divided
  • 1 medium leek (about 9 3/4 ounces), dark green top removed and discarded
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter (2 1/2 ounces), divided
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar 
  • 2 teaspoons honey 
  • 8 (1/4-inch-thick) sourdough bread slices 
  • 1 (8-ounce) Brie cheese round, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices 
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Toast 1 tablespoon sesame seeds in a medium skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until sesame seeds begin to turn light brown, about 2 minutes. Remove from skillet, and set aside.

Step 2    

Cut leek lengthwise into 4 strips; thinly slice leek strips crosswise to equal about 2 cups.

Step 3    

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a medium skillet over medium; add leek pieces and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until leek begins to brown, about 10 minutes. Add vinegar and honey, and cook, stirring constantly, until vinegar mixture clings to leek pieces, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 4    

Place 4 bread slices on a flat surface, and arrange 2 ounces cheese in a single layer on each bread slice. Sprinkle evenly with paprika, toasted sesame seeds, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Top evenly with balsamic-leek jam; cover with remaining 4 bread slices. Press down gently on each sandwich.

Step 5    

Place 4 bread slices on a flat surface, and arrange 2 ounces cheese in a single layer on each bread slice. Sprinkle evenly with paprika, toasted sesame seeds, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Top evenly with balsamic-leek jam; cover with remaining 4 bread slices. Press down gently on each sandwich.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up