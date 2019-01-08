Mini Brie Sandwiches with Quick Balsamic-Leek Jam 

These crisp, buttery, and supremely gooey grilled cheese sandwiches get fantastic tang from sourdough bread and a bright mustardy bite from leeks. They were inspired by a quiche that TV personality Alex Guarnaschelli ate years ago made from brioche layered with caramelized leeks and baked with Gruyère and Parmesan. In this version, she uses Brie because she says that while there are cheeses with more distinct flavor, no other cheese ends up so creamy.
How to Make It
Toast 1 tablespoon sesame seeds in a medium skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until sesame seeds begin to turn light brown, about 2 minutes. Remove from skillet, and set aside.
Cut leek lengthwise into 4 strips; thinly slice leek strips crosswise to equal about 2 cups.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a medium skillet over medium; add leek pieces and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until leek begins to brown, about 10 minutes. Add vinegar and honey, and cook, stirring constantly, until vinegar mixture clings to leek pieces, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
Place 4 bread slices on a flat surface, and arrange 2 ounces cheese in a single layer on each bread slice. Sprinkle evenly with paprika, toasted sesame seeds, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Top evenly with balsamic-leek jam; cover with remaining 4 bread slices. Press down gently on each sandwich.
