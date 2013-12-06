Mini Beef Wellingtons

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper, roll out the puff pastry to a 7 1/2-by-15-inch rectangle, about 1/8 inch thick. Cut the pastry into 1 1/2-inch squares.

Step 2

Spoon a scant 1/4 teaspoon of the Boursin in the center of each pastry square. Season the beef with salt and pepper and set a cube on each pastry square. Fold the pastry over the beef, neatly tucking in the corners. Arrange the pastries seam side down on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper. The recipe can be prepared to this point and frozen for up to 1 week.