Mini Beef Wellingtons

MAKES ABOUT 4 DOZEN
December 1995

  • 7 ounces frozen puff pastry, preferably all butter, thawed
  • 1/3 cup Boursin cheese (about 2 1/2 ounces), at room temperature
  • 1/2 pound trimmed beef tenderloin, cut into 1/2 -inch cubes
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper, roll out the puff pastry to a 7 1/2-by-15-inch rectangle, about 1/8 inch thick. Cut the pastry into 1 1/2-inch squares.

Spoon a scant 1/4 teaspoon of the Boursin in the center of each pastry square. Season the beef with salt and pepper and set a cube on each pastry square. Fold the pastry over the beef, neatly tucking in the corners. Arrange the pastries seam side down on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper. The recipe can be prepared to this point and frozen for up to 1 week.

Lightly brush each pastry with the beaten egg. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown. Let cool slightly, then transfer to a platter and serve.

