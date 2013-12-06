Minestrone with Arborio Rice

There are many versions of minestrone as there are cooks in Italy, but the soup always contains a wide variety of vegetables and usually includes beans and either pasta or rice. If you happen to have the rind from a chunk of Parmigiano-Reggiano, throw that into the soup pot as well. The arborio rice here soaks up and also thickens the liquid; if the soup gets too thick, don't hesitate to add water or more stock. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips