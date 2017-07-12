Mincemeat Pie
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
5 HR
Yield
Serves : One 9-inch pie
Melissa Roberts

A popular holiday treat traditionally served in Britain, mincemeat is a mixture of dried fruits, nuts and spices laced with suet. The pie is easiest to make with mincemeat. We dress it up with brandy-spiked apples and a lemony crust. Slideshow: More Pie Recipes

Ingredients

CRUST:

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, cubed and chilled
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1/4 cup cold water

FILLING:

  • 2 cups jarred mincemeat
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 5 tablespoons brandy
  • 1 large egg, beaten with 1 teaspoon water
  • 1 cup cold heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup sour cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

MAKE THE CRUST: In a food processor, combine the flour, confectioners’ sugar, lemon zest and salt and pulse to mix. Add the butter and pulse in 1-second bursts until the mixture resembles coarse meal. In a small bowl, beat together the egg yolks with the water. Drizzle the yolk mixture over the flour mixture and pulse in 1-second bursts until the dough just comes together. Turn the dough out onto a work surface, gather any crumbs and pat into 2 disks. Wrap the disks in plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

MAKE THE FILLING: In a medium bowl, mix the mincemeat with the apples and 3 tablespoons brandy. Preheat the oven to 425° and set a foil-lined baking sheet inside.

Step 3    

Arrange piece of dough between 2 large sheets of plastic and roll out each to a 12-inch round about 1/8 inch thick. Fit 1 round into a 9-inch pie plate. Spread the filling in the pie shell, then top with the remaining dough round. Trim the overhang to 1/2 inch, then tuck the top edge under the bottom edge and crimp decoratively. Refrigerate the pie 30 minutes before baking.

Step 4    

Brush the pie with the egg wash. Make 6 teardrop-shaped cuts in the top. Set the pie on the baking sheet and bake 20 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 350°. Bake for 40 minutes longer, until the pie is golden and filling begins to bubble. Transfer the pie to a rack and let cool completely.

Step 5    

Just before serving, in a medium bowl, beat the cream with sour cream and the remaining 2 tablespoons of brandy until soft peaks form. Serve the pie in wedges with dollops of the brandy cream.

Make Ahead

The baked pie can be stored at room temperature overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up