Minced Pork Salad (Laab)

Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add the rice and toast, stirring constantly, until the rice turns barely golden, about 4 minutes. Turn the rice into a bowl and let cool. When cool, pulverize in a clean spice grinder or coffee mill, or with a mortar and pestle.

Step 2

In a small saucepan, dissolve the salt and sugar in the water over medium heat. Add the pork and simmer, stirring frequently, until the pork is just cooked, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the shallot, lime juice, cayenne, fish sauce, mint, cilantro and the reserved rice powder. Place the pork salad on a platter and serve with cucumber spears.