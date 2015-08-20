Minced Pork Salad (Laab)
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
August 2014

Buying ground pork makes an easy Thai salad ridiculously simple to put together. Serve with your favorite raw vegetable: cucumbers and cabbage would be great here. Slideshow: More Thai Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon white rice 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar 
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 8 ounces ground pork
  • 1 ounce shallot (about 1/2 large shallot), thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup lime juice 
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne or other spicy chile powder
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped mint leaves
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
  • 1 cucumber, cut in half crosswise then each half cut into quarters

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add the rice and toast, stirring constantly, until the rice turns barely golden, about 4 minutes. Turn the rice into a bowl and let cool. When cool, pulverize in a clean spice grinder or coffee mill, or with a mortar and pestle.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, dissolve the salt and sugar in the water over medium heat. Add the pork and simmer, stirring frequently, until the pork is just cooked, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the shallot, lime juice, cayenne, fish sauce, mint, cilantro and the reserved rice powder. Place the pork salad on a platter and serve with cucumber spears.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up