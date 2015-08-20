Minced Chicken Salad (Laab)

© Scott Hocker
A food processor makes fast work of chopping the chicken breast for this Thai salad. When simmering, don’t overcook the chicken: It will get tough. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut the chicken into 1-inch chunks, then pulse in a food processor until coarsely chopped, about 10 one-second pulses.
Step 2
In a small saucepan, dissolve the salt and sugar in the water over medium heat. Add the chicken and simmer, stirring frequently, until the chicken is just cooked, about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the shallot, lime juice, cayenne, fish sauce, mint and cilantro. Stir, then spoon into the lettuce cups and serve.
