Minced Chicken Salad (Laab)
January 2014

A food processor makes fast work of chopping the chicken breast for this Thai salad. When simmering, don’t overcook the chicken: It will get tough. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces chicken breast
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 ounce shallot (about 1/2 large shallot), thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne or other spicy chile powder
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped mint leaves
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
  • 4 iceberg lettuce leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut the chicken into 1-inch chunks, then pulse in a food processor until coarsely chopped, about 10 one-second pulses.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, dissolve the salt and sugar in the water over medium heat. Add the chicken and simmer, stirring frequently, until the chicken is just cooked, about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the shallot, lime juice, cayenne, fish sauce, mint and cilantro. Stir, then spoon into the lettuce cups and serve.

