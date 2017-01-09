Milk Chocolate–Peanut Custards 
© Constantine Poulos
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Matthew Accarrino
February 2017

San Francisco chef Matthew Accarrino of SPQR is a firm believer in making desserts healthy. So instead of loading his custard with cream, he uses just a bit, along with low-fat chocolate milk and silken tofu, for texture. He also opts to include roasted peanuts, which add terrific flavor and a little crunch. Slideshow: More Custard Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup low-fat chocolate milk 
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream 
  • 2/3 cup roasted unsalted peanuts 
  • 3 ounces silken tofu 
  • 6 1/2 ounces milk chocolate, chopped 
  • 1 tablespoon light agave or corn syrup 
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • Fat-free Greek-style vanilla yogurt, chocolate granola, unsweetened cocoa powder and coarse sea salt, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the chocolate milk, cream and peanuts and cook over moderately low heat until it just comes  to a boil. Transfer to a blender. Add the tofu, milk chocolate, agave syrup and kosher  salt and blend at high speed until smooth, about 2 minutes (the mixture will be  slightly grainy). Divide the custard into four 8-ounce ramekins or small dessert  bowls. Refrigerate until set, 1 to 2 hours.  

Step 2    

Serve the custards topped with vanilla yogurt, granola, a dusting of cocoa powder and a pinch of coarse sea salt.

Make Ahead

The custard can be refrigerated overnight.

