Milk Chocolate–Peanut Custards 

Author Name: CarolinaCarol

Review Body: So these were wonderful! Of course, like all of us cooks, I varied the recipe: used unsalted cashews instead of peanuts, as I know that cashews create a creamier mouthfeel. Since I am prediabetic, I also ditched the heavy cream for sugar-free vanilla coffee creamer (sounds awful I realize but really it came out great!). And being a fan of dark chocolate instead of milk, I used 50/50. And I didn't feel the need to add any agave or corn syrup, it was sweet enough with my substitutes. Topped it off with sugar-free vanilla yogurt as the recipe said but frankly it didn't need any topping at all. Very satisfying chocolate dessert.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-03-17