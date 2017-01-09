Milk Chocolate–Peanut Custards 

San Francisco chef Matthew Accarrino of SPQR is a firm believer in making desserts healthy. So instead of loading his custard with cream, he uses just a bit, along with low-fat chocolate milk and silken tofu, for texture. He also opts to include roasted peanuts, which add terrific flavor and a little crunch. Slideshow: More Custard Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, combine the chocolate milk, cream and peanuts and cook over moderately low heat until it just comes to a boil. Transfer to a blender. Add the tofu, milk chocolate, agave syrup and kosher salt and blend at high speed until smooth, about 2 minutes (the mixture will be slightly grainy). Divide the custard into four 8-ounce ramekins or small dessert bowls. Refrigerate until set, 1 to 2 hours.
Serve the custards topped with vanilla yogurt, granola, a dusting of cocoa powder and a pinch of coarse sea salt.
Author Name: CarolinaCarol
Review Body: So these were wonderful! Of course, like all of us cooks, I varied the recipe: used unsalted cashews instead of peanuts, as I know that cashews create a creamier mouthfeel. Since I am prediabetic, I also ditched the heavy cream for sugar-free vanilla coffee creamer (sounds awful I realize but really it came out great!). And being a fan of dark chocolate instead of milk, I used 50/50. And I didn't feel the need to add any agave or corn syrup, it was sweet enough with my substitutes. Topped it off with sugar-free vanilla yogurt as the recipe said but frankly it didn't need any topping at all. Very satisfying chocolate dessert.
