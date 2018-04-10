Milk Chocolate Pots de Crème

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 300°F. Place chopped chocolates in a large heatproof bowl; set aside. Combine cream, milk, and tonka beans in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high, stirring often. Remove from heat. Set bowl with chocolate on top of saucepan. Let tonka beans steep 10 minutes. Pour cream mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into bowl with chocolates; discard tonka beans. Gently whisk chocolate mixture until completely smooth and incorporated, about 3 minutes.

Step 2 Combine egg yolks, 3 tablespoons sugar, and kosher salt in a large metal bowl. Whisk until combined and pale, 1 minute and 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Gradually add chocolate mixture to egg mixture, whisking constantly, until fully combined. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large measuring cup or spouted bowl; discard solids. Divide mixture evenly among 4 (6-ounce) pot de crème jars or espresso cups. Place jars in a 4- to 6-inch deep roasting pan. Pour hot water into pan, letting water come up to 1 inch from tops of jars. Cover pan with aluminum foil. Fold up 2 corners to create openings for steam to escape.

Step 3 Bake in preheated oven until edges of pots de crème are set and centers are slightly jiggly, about 50 minutes. Remove jars from water bath and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Chill until cold, at least 4 hours.