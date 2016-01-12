Milk-Braised Shredded Chicken

Season the chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. In a 5-to 6-quart crock pot, heat the butter over high heat until hot. Sear the chicken, turning, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes total.

Step 2

Sprinkle the flour over the chicken and stir to coat. Stir in the milk, onion, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Simmer the stew on low, covered, until the meat is very tender, about 5 hours. Shred the chicken, discarding the bone and skin, if desired, then stir together with the cooking liquid. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve over toasted bread, sprinkled with the parsley leaves.