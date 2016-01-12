Milk-Braised Shredded Chicken
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
5 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
November 2014

The chicken in this dish is seared and browned for even more flavor and texture. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 chicken drumsticks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 4 toasted slices country-style bread
  • Flat leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. In a 5-to 6-quart crock pot, heat the butter over high heat until hot. Sear the chicken, turning, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes total.

Step 2    

Sprinkle the flour over the chicken and stir to coat. Stir in the milk, onion, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Simmer the stew on low, covered, until the meat is very tender, about 5 hours. Shred the chicken, discarding the bone and skin, if desired, then stir together with the cooking liquid. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve over toasted bread, sprinkled with the parsley leaves.

