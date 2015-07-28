Milk-Braised Chicken Legs
Active Time
10 HR
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
July 2014

This seemingly simple dish gains an unusual sweetness from the milk, a less-than-common braising liquid for chicken. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 pounds chicken legs, split
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 bunch scallions
  • 3 strips lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups whole milk

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium heavy pot heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Season the chicken with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Brown the chicken, in batches if necessary, transferring to a plate as browned.

Step 2    

Separate the whites and greens of the scallions and cut each into 2-inch pieces. Stir the scallion whites and lemon zest into the pot and cook until the scallions are golden, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle the flour into the pot and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Whisk in the milk and bring to a simmer. Nestle the chicken along with any accumulated juices in the milk mixture and cover the pot. Braise, simmering, until the chicken is cook through, about 35 minutes.

Step 3    

Remove the pot from the heat and sprinkle in the scallion greens. Let sit covered 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste, the serve.

