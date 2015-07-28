Milk-Braised Chicken Legs

In a medium heavy pot heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Season the chicken with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Brown the chicken, in batches if necessary, transferring to a plate as browned.

Step 2

Separate the whites and greens of the scallions and cut each into 2-inch pieces. Stir the scallion whites and lemon zest into the pot and cook until the scallions are golden, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle the flour into the pot and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Whisk in the milk and bring to a simmer. Nestle the chicken along with any accumulated juices in the milk mixture and cover the pot. Braise, simmering, until the chicken is cook through, about 35 minutes.