Mild Tomato Salsa
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Food & Wine
June 2019

This simple, fresh tomato salsa recipe from The Hitching Post II in Buellton, California, is the perfect condiment for rich meat and beans—it’s the classic accompaniment to Traditional “Santa Maria BBQ” Tri-Tip and Santa Maria–Style Pinquito Beans. You can make this salsa hotter, if you like: Simply adjust the amount of chile and reserve the seeds to increase the heat. Hot sauce adds some nice acid to this sauce; use your favorite vinegar-heavy brand, such as Tabasco.

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

How to Make It

Step

Stir together all ingredients in a medium bowl. Store salsa in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up