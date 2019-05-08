Mild Tomato Salsa

This simple, fresh tomato salsa recipe from The Hitching Post II in Buellton, California, is the perfect condiment for rich meat and beans—it’s the classic accompaniment to Traditional “Santa Maria BBQ” Tri-Tip and Santa Maria–Style Pinquito Beans. You can make this salsa hotter, if you like: Simply adjust the amount of chile and reserve the seeds to increase the heat. Hot sauce adds some nice acid to this sauce; use your favorite vinegar-heavy brand, such as Tabasco.