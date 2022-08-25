Recipes Cocktails Midori Shochu Sour This Midori Sour, which melds the best qualities of Midori with Shochu, was created by Julia Momosé, owner of Kumiko, a Japanese dining bar in Chicago, and author of The Way of the Cocktail: Japanese Traditions, Techniques & Recipes. This dazzling cocktail comes together quickly in a shaker, and dry-shaking the drink without ice aerates without over-chilling. Though a juicy, chilled melon ball might be the perfect garnish for any cocktail, its fragrant acidity plays off of the melon liqueur and fresh citrus juice for a perfectly quenching bite. By Julia Momosé Published on August 25, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Ali Ramee / Prop Styling by Lydia Pursell Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) Mizu Green Tea Shochu (see Note) 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) melon liqueur (such as Midori) 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon) 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from 1 lime) 1 tablespoon simple syrup ¼ cup club soda Honeydew melon ball Directions Combine green tea shochu, melon liqueur, lemon juice, lime juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake 15 seconds. Pour mixture over fresh ice in a highball glass; top with club soda. Carefully slide a spoon down inside wall of glass, and scoop upward to nuzzle the ice up, allowing ingredients to come together. Top with additional ice if desired. Garnish with a honeydew melon ball, and serve. Note If you can't find green tea shochu, substitute with another rice-based shochu, such as Hakutake Shiro Shochu or Chiyonosono 8,000 Generations. Shochu can be found at Japanese grocery stores, liquor stores, or online at mizushochu.com. Print