Midori Shochu Sour

This Midori Sour, which melds the best qualities of Midori with Shochu, was created by Julia Momosé, owner of Kumiko, a Japanese dining bar in Chicago, and author of The Way of the Cocktail: Japanese Traditions, Techniques & Recipes. This dazzling cocktail comes together quickly in a shaker, and dry-shaking the drink without ice aerates without over-chilling. Though a juicy, chilled melon ball might be the perfect garnish for any cocktail, its fragrant acidity plays off of the melon liqueur and fresh citrus juice for a perfectly quenching bite. 

By Julia Momosé
Published on August 25, 2022
Midori Shochu Sour
Photo: Photo by Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Ali Ramee / Prop Styling by Lydia Pursell
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) Mizu Green Tea Shochu (see Note)

  • 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) melon liqueur (such as Midori)

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

  • 1 tablespoon simple syrup

  • ¼ cup club soda

  • Honeydew melon ball

Directions

  1. Combine green tea shochu, melon liqueur, lemon juice, lime juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake 15 seconds. Pour mixture over fresh ice in a highball glass; top with club soda. Carefully slide a spoon down inside wall of glass, and scoop upward to nuzzle the ice up, allowing ingredients to come together. Top with additional ice if desired. Garnish with a honeydew melon ball, and serve.

Note

If you can't find green tea shochu, substitute with another rice-based shochu, such as Hakutake Shiro Shochu or Chiyonosono 8,000 Generations. Shochu can be found at Japanese grocery stores, liquor stores, or online at mizushochu.com.

