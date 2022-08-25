Midori Shochu Sour

Combine green tea shochu, melon liqueur, lemon juice, lime juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake 15 seconds. Pour mixture over fresh ice in a highball glass; top with club soda. Carefully slide a spoon down inside wall of glass, and scoop upward to nuzzle the ice up, allowing ingredients to come together. Top with additional ice if desired. Garnish with a honeydew melon ball, and serve.