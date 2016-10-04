Middle Eastern Seven-Layer Salad

“I love seven-layer salad in theory,” says Modern Potluck author Kristin Donnelly, “but the problem is that the bacon, sharp cheese, and raw scallions tend to overpower everything else, so I barely taste the vegetables. Here, I take a cue from the Middle East, adding a layer of herbs, a sprinkling of toasted spices and yogurt dressing.” Slideshow: More Middle Eastern Recipes
How to Make It
In a large, heavy pot, cover the quinoa with the water, add 1 teaspoon salt, and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat until the quinoa is tender and the water is absorbed, 18 to 20 minutes. Uncover the pot, top with a clean kitchen towel or a layer of paper towels, and close the pot again; let stand 5 minutes. (This will help ensure the quinoa is dry and fluffy.) Spread the hot quinoa out on a platter or baking sheet and let cool to room temperature. (This sounds like a fussy step, but it helps the quinoa cool without overcooking and getting mushy.)
In a very large glass or clear plastic serving bowl, spread the iceberg lettuce in a single layer and season lightly with salt and pepper. Arrange the herbs on top, followed by the quinoa. Spread the radishes on top, followed by the cucumbers, pushing them toward the edge of the bowl if you don’t have enough of each vegetable to form a complete layer.
In a dry skillet, toast the spices over moderate heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer to a mortar or a bowl and let cool. Use a pestle or the bottom of an ice cream scoop to lightly crush the spices. In a medium bowl, whisk the yogurt with the mayonnaise, lemon juice, and vinegar. Season with salt. Spread the dressing over the salad, sprinkle with the spices, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
Reprinted from Modern Potluck. Copyright © 2016 by Kristin Donnelly. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.
