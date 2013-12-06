Mid-Winter Soup

This vegetarian soup is almost a stew—thick, satisfying comfort food for winter. If you like, you could also use 3 cups of leftover cooked Wehani Rice, Black Thai Sticky Rice or brown rice in this soup. Add the rice shortly before serving—just long enough to heat it through. Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Soak the porcini in the boiling water until softened. Drain, reserving the liquid; chop the mushrooms.
Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat until slightly softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and stir briefly. Add the rice, bay leaves, pepper, stock and the reserved porcini soaking liquid and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover partially and simmer for 10 minutes.
Add the potatoes and carrots and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer over moderately low heat until the rice and vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes. Add the salt and simmer for a few minutes more. Ladle the soup into bowls and pass the cheese and parsley at the table.
Suggested Pairing
