Mid-Winter Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Soak the porcini in the boiling water until softened. Drain, reserving the liquid; chop the mushrooms.

Step 2 Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat until slightly softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and stir briefly. Add the rice, bay leaves, pepper, stock and the reserved porcini soaking liquid and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover partially and simmer for 10 minutes.