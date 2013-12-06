Mid-Autumn Highball
Nick Mautone

Trina Restaurant & Lounge • Fort Lauderdale "I love the combination of mint and apple," says cocktail consultant Nick Mautone. "So I experimented and came up with several cocktails. This version is my personal favorite." Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 6 mint leaves, plus 1 mint sprig
  • 3/4 ounce Simple Syrup
  • Ice
  • 1/2 ounce green Chartreuse
  • 1 1/2 ounces citrus rum
  • 3 ounces alcoholic sparkling apple cider

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the mint leaves with the Simple Syrup. Add ice and the Chartreuse and rum; shake well. Stir in the cider. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with the sprig.

