Mid-Autumn Highball

Trina Restaurant & Lounge • Fort Lauderdale "I love the combination of mint and apple," says cocktail consultant Nick Mautone. "So I experimented and came up with several cocktails. This version is my personal favorite." Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the mint leaves with the Simple Syrup. Add ice and the Chartreuse and rum; shake well. Stir in the cider. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with the sprig.
