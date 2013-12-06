Microwave Fudge Sauce

Mardee Haidin Regan's husband, Gary, and her are bourbon fiends, and they make their chocolate sauce with two-thirds of a cup of bourbon. Adjust the amount to suit your taste.Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a heatproof bowl in a microwave oven, heat the chocolate with the butter at medium power until almost melted. Remove from the oven and stir until smooth. Add the evaporated milk, corn syrup, light brown sugar and vanilla; stir until the sugar melts and the sauce is completely smooth. Stir in the bourbon just until incorporated. Serve warm.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.
