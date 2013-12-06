Michelena's Crab Salad with Homemade Potato Chips

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. On a medium baking sheet, toss the sliced mushrooms with 2 teaspoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper; spread out in a single layer. Bake for about 17 minutes, turning occasionally with a spatula, until browned and crisp.

Step 2 Slice the potatoes 1/8 inch thick with a mandoline or a thin knife. Rinse the slices in a bowl of cold water, changing the water twice, to remove the potato starch; drain. Spread the slices in a single layer between paper towels and pat dry.

Step 3 In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil until almost smoking. Add half of the potato slices and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and crisp, about 7 minutes. Remove the chips with a slotted spoon and transfer to paper towels to drain. Repeat with the remaining potato slices.