Michelena's Crab Salad with Homemade Potato Chips
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4 FIRST-COURSE SERVINGS
Rene Michelena
July 1998

 Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces large shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded, caps thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled
  • 1 1/2 cups vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 2 1/2 cups coarsely chopped frisée
  • 12 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced
  • 1 small shallot, finely chopped
  • 6 ounces Dungeness crabmeat or jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 1 1/2 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a medium baking sheet, toss the sliced mushrooms with 2 teaspoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper; spread out in a single layer. Bake for about 17 minutes, turning occasionally with a spatula, until browned and crisp.

Step 2    

Slice the potatoes 1/8 inch thick with a mandoline or a thin knife. Rinse the slices in a bowl of cold water, changing the water twice, to remove the potato starch; drain. Spread the slices in a single layer between paper towels and pat dry.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil until almost smoking. Add half of the potato slices and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and crisp, about 7 minutes. Remove the chips with a slotted spoon and transfer to paper towels to drain. Repeat with the remaining potato slices.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil with the sherry vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon of salt; season with pepper. Add the frisée, tomatoes, scallion, shallot, shiitakes and potatoes and toss well. Let stand for 15 minutes for the flavors to combine. Add the crab, divide among 4 plates and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pinot Grigio, or any light, crisp white, is lovely with the fresh taste of the crab and potato salad.

