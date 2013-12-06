Michael's Flank Steak Hoagies

Michael Lomonaco grew up on the streets of Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. Like many New York city kids, he was a Jets fan and a Giants fan too. "I basically rooted for whichever team was doing better," he told Peter Kaminsy—his own policy as well. (When Kaminsky shared their views with John Madden, his response was somewhere between stern reproach and deep personal disappointment at our lack of character.) Lomonaco offered to make steak hoagies with a coffee-flavored barbecue sauce for their tailgate. The sauce reminded Kaminsky of the red-eye gravy that tailgaters in the South favor with their biscuits and country ham. The steak needs to marinate overnight. More Great Sandwiches