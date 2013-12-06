Michael's Flank Steak Hoagies

Michael Lomonaco grew up on the streets of Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. Like many New York city kids, he was a Jets fan and a Giants fan too. "I basically rooted for whichever team was doing better," he told Peter Kaminsy—his own policy as well. (When Kaminsky shared their views with John Madden, his response was somewhere between stern reproach and deep personal disappointment at our lack of character.) Lomonaco offered to make steak hoagies with a coffee-flavored barbecue sauce for their tailgate. The sauce reminded Kaminsky of the red-eye gravy that tailgaters in the South favor with their biscuits and country ham. The steak needs to marinate overnight. More Great Sandwiches
How to Make It
In a small skillet, toast the cumin seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Let cool, then grind coarsely in a mortar or a spice mill.
In a shallow glass baking dish, combine 1/4 cup of the oil with the honey, vinegar, garlic, chile powder, black pepper, coriander, cayenne and ground cumin. Add the steak, turn to coat with the marinade, cover and refrigerate overnight.
Light a grill or heat a grill pan. Brush the cut sides of the rolls with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and lightly toast them on the grill.
Remove the steak from the marinade and season with coarse salt. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium rare. Transfer to a carving board, cover loosely with foil and let rest for 5 minutes.
Spread the lettuce on the rolls and top with the jalapeños. Slice the meat across the grain and set it on the jalapeños. Spoon the Coffee Barbecue Sauce on the meat and serve at once.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 6254
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5