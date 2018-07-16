Mezcal Old Fashioned
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cocktail
Rick Martinez
August 2018

Mezcal is made from piñas, the hearts of agave plants, which are roasted underground before fermentation. This gives great mezcal a distinctive smokiness. To get a taste of this Mexican trend at home, mix up this Mezcal Old-Fashioned from Rick Martinez at home and experience the cocktail that is popular at top Mexican cocktail bars. You may never yearn for a bourbon-based version again.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • 8 drops xocolatl mole bitters (such as Bittermens)
  • 2 teaspoons warm water
  • 1 large or 3 standard-size ice cubes
  • 2 ounces mezcal joven (such as Santa Pedera)
  • 1 (3-inch) orange peel strip, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Place sugar, bitters, and warm water in a rocks glass, and stir until most of sugar is dissolved. Add ice, and pour mezcal over top. Stir until cocktail is chilled and mezcal is diluted, about 20 seconds. Twist orange peel strip over top of cocktail. Rub inside rim of glass with strip before dropping into cocktail.

