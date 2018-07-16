Mezcal is made from piñas, the hearts of agave plants, which are roasted underground before fermentation. This gives great mezcal a distinctive smokiness. To get a taste of this Mexican trend at home, mix up this Mezcal Old-Fashioned from Rick Martinez at home and experience the cocktail that is popular at top Mexican cocktail bars. You may never yearn for a bourbon-based version again.
How to Make It
Place sugar, bitters, and warm water in a rocks glass, and stir until most of sugar is dissolved. Add ice, and pour mezcal over top. Stir until cocktail is chilled and mezcal is diluted, about 20 seconds. Twist orange peel strip over top of cocktail. Rub inside rim of glass with strip before dropping into cocktail.
