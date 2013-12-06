Meyer Lemon Mousse
© Kamran Siddiqi
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Stephanie Prida
January 2010

This creamy, sweet and tangy mousse is fantastic on its own, but Stephanie Prida will also layer it with slices of pound cake and strawberries. Slideshow: More Fruit Desserts

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (from 3 lemons)
  • 7 large egg yolks
  • 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 cup heavy cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heatproof bowl, combine the sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice with the egg yolks. Set the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water and cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter until melted and incorporated. Strain the lemon curd into a bowl and press a sheet of plastic wrap directly onto the surface. Refrigerate the curd until chilled, about 2 hours.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, whip the cream until firm. Fold two-thirds of the whipped cream into the lemon curd and spoon into bowls. Dollop the remaining whipped cream on top and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up