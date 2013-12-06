Meyer Lemon Mousse

Step 1

In a large heatproof bowl, combine the sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice with the egg yolks. Set the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water and cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter until melted and incorporated. Strain the lemon curd into a bowl and press a sheet of plastic wrap directly onto the surface. Refrigerate the curd until chilled, about 2 hours.