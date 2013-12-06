Meyer Lemon Mousse

This creamy, sweet and tangy mousse is fantastic on its own, but Stephanie Prida will also layer it with slices of pound cake and strawberries. Slideshow: More Fruit Desserts
In a large heatproof bowl, combine the sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice with the egg yolks. Set the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water and cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter until melted and incorporated. Strain the lemon curd into a bowl and press a sheet of plastic wrap directly onto the surface. Refrigerate the curd until chilled, about 2 hours.
In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, whip the cream until firm. Fold two-thirds of the whipped cream into the lemon curd and spoon into bowls. Dollop the remaining whipped cream on top and serve.
