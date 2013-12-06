Meyer Lemon Marmalade

How to Make It

Step 1 On Day 1, in a large nonreactive saucepan, cover the lemon wedges with 2 inches of water (about 8 cups) and let stand at room temperature overnight.

Step 2 On Day 2, bring the lemon wedges to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring every 30 minutes, until the lemons are very tender and the liquid is reduced by half, about 2 hours and 15 minutes. Pour the lemon wedges into a sieve set over a large heatproof bowl; let cool completely. Wrap the fine sieve and bowl with plastic and let drain overnight at room temperature; discard the lemon wedges. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cover the Meyer lemon slices with 1 inch of water (about 4 cups) and let stand at room temperature overnight.

Step 3 On Day 3, bring the Meyer lemon slices to a boil and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the lemons are very tender and the cooking liquid is slightly reduced, about 40 minutes.

Step 4 Add the strained lemon-wedge liquid to the saucepan along with the sugar and lemon juice and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, without stirring, until the marmalade darkens slightly, about 30 minutes; skim off any foam as necessary. Test for doneness: Spoon 1 tablespoon of the marmalade onto a chilled plate and refrigerate until it is room temperature, about 3 minutes; the marmalade is ready when it thickens like jelly and a spoon leaves a trail when dragged through it. If not, continue simmering and testing every 10 minutes until it passes the test, up to 1 hour and 30 minutes.