Meyer Lemon Marmalade

This delicious marmalade takes three days to make, but the end-result is worth it: perfectly balanced sweet, bitter and tart flavors. Slideshow: How to Make Marmalade
How to Make It
On Day 1, in a large nonreactive saucepan, cover the lemon wedges with 2 inches of water (about 8 cups) and let stand at room temperature overnight.
On Day 2, bring the lemon wedges to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring every 30 minutes, until the lemons are very tender and the liquid is reduced by half, about 2 hours and 15 minutes. Pour the lemon wedges into a sieve set over a large heatproof bowl; let cool completely. Wrap the fine sieve and bowl with plastic and let drain overnight at room temperature; discard the lemon wedges. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cover the Meyer lemon slices with 1 inch of water (about 4 cups) and let stand at room temperature overnight.
On Day 3, bring the Meyer lemon slices to a boil and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the lemons are very tender and the cooking liquid is slightly reduced, about 40 minutes.
Add the strained lemon-wedge liquid to the saucepan along with the sugar and lemon juice and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, without stirring, until the marmalade darkens slightly, about 30 minutes; skim off any foam as necessary. Test for doneness: Spoon 1 tablespoon of the marmalade onto a chilled plate and refrigerate until it is room temperature, about 3 minutes; the marmalade is ready when it thickens like jelly and a spoon leaves a trail when dragged through it. If not, continue simmering and testing every 10 minutes until it passes the test, up to 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Spoon the marmalade into the canning jars, leaving 1/4 inch of space at the top and screw on the lids. Using canning tongs, lower the jars into a large pot of boiling water and boil for 15 minutes. Remove the jars with the tongs and let stand until the lids seal (they will look concave). Store the marmalade in a cool, dark place for up to 6 months.
