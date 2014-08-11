Meyer Lemon Chicken Stir-Fry with Green Beans
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
February 2014

The floral flavor of Meyer lemons adds wonderful depth to this easy green bean stir-fry. Slideshow: More Stir-Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1/2 pound green beans, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • Zest of one Meyer lemon
  • 2 tablespoons fresh Meyer lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt, or to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2    

Add the chicken and green beans stirring occasionally, cook until the chicken is lightly browned and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir in the Meyer lemon zest, juice and brown sugar. Season with salt and pepper and serve warm.

