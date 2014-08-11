Meyer Lemon Chicken Stir-Fry with Green Beans

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
The floral flavor of Meyer lemons adds wonderful depth to this easy green bean stir-fry. Slideshow: More Stir-Fry Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.
Step 2
Add the chicken and green beans stirring occasionally, cook until the chicken is lightly browned and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes.
Step 3
Stir in the Meyer lemon zest, juice and brown sugar. Season with salt and pepper and serve warm.
