Mexico 70
Ryan Fitzgerald
June 2012

Ryan Fitzgerald, who admits to a chronic case of World Cup fever, named this sparkling tequila-lime drink to honor the 1970 World Cup, which was played in Mexico. (Brazil won, led by Pelé.) It’s a terrific brunch cocktail. Slideshow: Great Tequila Cocktails

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 ounce blanco tequila
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 ounce agave nectar
  • 3 ounces chilled dry sparkling wine
  • 1 lime wheel or lime twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the tequila, lime juice and agave nectar and shake well. http://www.foodandwine.com/articles/cocktail-basics-techniques#doublestr... title="Cocktail technique: double straining">Fine-strain into a chilled flute and top with the sparkling wine. Garnish the drink with the lime wheel.

