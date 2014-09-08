© Lucas Allen
Ryan Fitzgerald, who admits to a chronic case of World Cup fever, named this sparkling tequila-lime drink to honor the 1970 World Cup, which was played in Mexico. (Brazil won, led by Pelé.) It’s a terrific brunch cocktail. Slideshow: Great Tequila Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the tequila, lime juice and agave nectar and shake well. http://www.foodandwine.com/articles/cocktail-basics-techniques#doublestr... title="Cocktail technique: double straining">Fine-strain into a chilled flute and top with the sparkling wine. Garnish the drink with the lime wheel.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5