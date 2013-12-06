Mexican Wedding Cookies
Serves : MAKES 16 COOKIES
Jonathan Eismann
February 1997

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped pecans
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • Pinch of salt

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper. Using a sharp knife, quarter the cookie dough lengthwise, then cut it crosswise into 4 equal slices. Roll each piece of dough into a 3/4-inch ball and arrange about 1 inch apart on the cookie sheet. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until lightly golden. Let cool slightly.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be kept in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

