Mexican Wedding Cookies

Step

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper. Using a sharp knife, quarter the cookie dough lengthwise, then cut it crosswise into 4 equal slices. Roll each piece of dough into a 3/4-inch ball and arrange about 1 inch apart on the cookie sheet. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until lightly golden. Let cool slightly.