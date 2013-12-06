Mexican Turkey-Tomato Soup with Chipotles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Jan Newberry
November 1998

A sprinkling of silky diced avocado, a squeeze of fresh lime juice and a spoonful of tangy sour cream all help balance the smoky heat that chipotle chiles bring to this lively soup. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons pure olive oil
  • 1 large onion, coarsely chopped
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 cups canned whole peeled tomatoes with their juice
  • 4 cups Turkey Stock
  • 2 chipotle chiles in adobo, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 cups diced cooked turkey (about 1/2 pound)
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped cilantro
  • 1 large avocado, diced, for serving
  • Lime wedges, sour cream and tortilla chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion, garlic, salt and pepper and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the tomatoes, breaking them up against the side of the pot. Add the Turkey Stock, chipotles and oregano and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and cook until the tomatoes begin to break down and the soup is flavorful, about 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the turkey and cilantro and cook just until the turkey is heated through. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with the avocado. Serve lime wedges, sour cream and tortilla chips on the side.

Suggested Pairing

The smoky chipotle and tomato flavors in this soup call for a dry but fragrant and fruity white to provide an attractive contrast. Viognier would be ideal.

