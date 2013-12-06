Mexican Turkey-Tomato Soup with Chipotles

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion, garlic, salt and pepper and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 2 Add the tomatoes, breaking them up against the side of the pot. Add the Turkey Stock, chipotles and oregano and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and cook until the tomatoes begin to break down and the soup is flavorful, about 10 minutes.