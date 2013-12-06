Mexican Turkey-Tomato Soup with Chipotles

A sprinkling of silky diced avocado, a squeeze of fresh lime juice and a spoonful of tangy sour cream all help balance the smoky heat that chipotle chiles bring to this lively soup. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion, garlic, salt and pepper and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender, about 10 minutes.
Add the tomatoes, breaking them up against the side of the pot. Add the Turkey Stock, chipotles and oregano and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and cook until the tomatoes begin to break down and the soup is flavorful, about 10 minutes.
Add the turkey and cilantro and cook just until the turkey is heated through. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with the avocado. Serve lime wedges, sour cream and tortilla chips on the side.
Author Name: Jared Garfinkel
Review Body: Made this a couple times. The second time I doubled the recipe and used 6 chipotles. It definitely has a kick. My family really likes this recipe.
Date Published: 2017-08-24