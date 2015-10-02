Mexican Tripe Soup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
4 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Russ Crandall
January 2014

This tripe soup is often considered the ultimate hangover cure, most likely due to the healing power of gelatin-rich broth made by simmering pig’s feet. Served with hominy, it is called menudo; without, it is pancita. Slideshow: Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

Soup base

  • 2 pig’s feet
  • 2 pounds honeycomb tripe, sliced into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 bay leaves

Chile paste

  • 6 dried guajillo chiles, stems and seeds removed
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 medium white onion
  • 4 cloves garlic

Soup

  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano plus more to garnish (Mexican oregano preferred)
  • Two 16-ounce cans organic hominy (optional)
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • 1/2 medium white onion, diced
  • Crushed red pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the soup base

Place the feet and tripe in a large stockpot and fill with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Boil rapidly for 10 minutes, then drain and rinse. Return the pieces and add bay leaves to the pot; fill with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer; simmer until the feet just start to fall apart, about 2 hours. As it simmers, spoon out any accumulated fat or foam on the surface.

Step 2    PREPARE THE CHILE PASTE

Place the chiles in a small pot of water and bring to a boil. Once boiling, remove the pot of chiles from the heat and let it sit for about 30 minutes. Once cool, blend the chiles and water with the onion and garlic; set aside.

Step 3    Finish the soup

Once the feet are tender, add the chile paste, pouring it through a strainer to catch any large chunks or seeds. Add the oregano and simmer until the feet are very tender, about 30 minutes, then remove the feet and set aside to cool. Add the optional hominy and simmer for another 30 minutes as the feet cool. Once the feet are cool, pick out the meat and add it to the soup, discarding the rest.

Step 4    

Add the lime juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with diced white onion, more dried oregano and crushed red pepper for additional spiciness. For the best flavor, refrigerate overnight and serve the next day.

