Mexican Tripe Soup

Step 1 Make the soup base Place the feet and tripe in a large stockpot and fill with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Boil rapidly for 10 minutes, then drain and rinse. Return the pieces and add bay leaves to the pot; fill with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer; simmer until the feet just start to fall apart, about 2 hours. As it simmers, spoon out any accumulated fat or foam on the surface.

Step 2 PREPARE THE CHILE PASTE Place the chiles in a small pot of water and bring to a boil. Once boiling, remove the pot of chiles from the heat and let it sit for about 30 minutes. Once cool, blend the chiles and water with the onion and garlic; set aside.

Step 3 Finish the soup Once the feet are tender, add the chile paste, pouring it through a strainer to catch any large chunks or seeds. Add the oregano and simmer until the feet are very tender, about 30 minutes, then remove the feet and set aside to cool. Add the optional hominy and simmer for another 30 minutes as the feet cool. Once the feet are cool, pick out the meat and add it to the soup, discarding the rest.