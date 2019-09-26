Mexican Street Taco Soup

Shortcut alert—chorizo is your ticket to a fast-fix dinner thanks to its built-in abundance of spices. In this easy soup, it provides a backbone of flavor without requiring you to raid your spice cabinet. Customize this recipe with your choice of beans—we love creamy pinto, but black beans are equally delicious. Pile a bowl full of your favorite toppings and dive in; it’s much easier to eat than a street taco, and just as delicious! Be sure to buy Mexican chorizo, which is uncooked; Spanish chorizo is cured, so it won’t render the fat you need to cook the onions and chiles.
How to Make It
Cook chorizo in a large Dutch oven over high, stirring often, until crumbled and lightly browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain all but 2 tablespoons drippings from Dutch oven. (Use all drippings, if desired.) Add onion and poblanos, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add oregano and garlic, and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes. Add stock, beans, and tomato puree, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer 5 minutes to let flavors meld.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high. Add oil, and swirl to coat. Add corn, and cook, stirring often, until lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes.
