Mexican Street Corn (Elote)

"When we tried elote (Mexican street corn) for the first time, we basically thought we'd died and gone to heaven," say Adrian Harris & Jeremy Inglett, the Vancouver duo known as The Food Gays. "Commonly sold by food vendors in the streets of Mexico, it's an utterly addictive way to prepare corn on the cob, roasted over charcoal until charred and smothered in creamy, cheesy goodness. Totally indulgent and simple to prepare, these babies go perfectly with an ice cold beer (and plenty of napkins)."
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the corn on a foil lined baking sheet. Roast for 30 to 40 minutes, turning every 10 minutes or so, until lightly charred all over but not burned.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, sour cream, feta, cilantro, garlic and lime juice
Brush the corn generously with the sauce. Top with feta and cilantro and serve immediately with lime wedges.
