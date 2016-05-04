Mexican Street Corn (Elote)

"When we tried elote (Mexican street corn) for the first time, we basically thought we'd died and gone to heaven,” say Adrian Harris & Jeremy Inglett, the Vancouver duo known as The Food Gays. "Commonly sold by food vendors in the streets of Mexico, it's an utterly addictive way to prepare corn on the cob, roasted over charcoal until charred and smothered in creamy, cheesy goodness. Totally indulgent and simple to prepare, these babies go perfectly with an ice cold beer (and plenty of napkins)." Slideshow: More Classic Mexican Recipes