Mexican Street Corn Drop Biscuits

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder and salt. Using your fingertips, blend in the cubed butter until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the cheese, corn, cilantro, lime zest and heavy cream just until a soft dough forms. Spoon heaping 2-tablespoon mounds of dough onto the prepared sheets about 1 inch apart. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.