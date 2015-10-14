Mexican Street Corn Drop Biscuits
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 dozen
Kay Chun
November 2015

In a nod to the corn sold on street corners in Mexico, F&W’s Kay Chun makes these chunky biscuits with corn, cheese, cilantro and lime. Slideshow: More Biscuit Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 2 cups grated Cotija cheese (7 ounces)
  • 2 cups corn kernels
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
  • 1 1/4 cups heavy cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder and salt. Using your fingertips, blend in the cubed butter until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the cheese, corn, cilantro, lime zest and heavy cream just until a soft dough forms. Spoon heaping 2-tablespoon mounds of dough onto the prepared sheets about 1 inch apart. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Bake the biscuits for 30 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly before serving.

Make Ahead

The biscuits can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature overnight and reheated before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up