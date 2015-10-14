Mexican Street Corn Drop Biscuits

In a nod to the corn sold on street corners in Mexico, F&W’s Kay Chun makes these chunky biscuits with corn, cheese, cilantro and lime. Slideshow: More Biscuit Recipes
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder and salt. Using your fingertips, blend in the cubed butter until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the cheese, corn, cilantro, lime zest and heavy cream just until a soft dough forms. Spoon heaping 2-tablespoon mounds of dough onto the prepared sheets about 1 inch apart. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Bake the biscuits for 30 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly before serving.
