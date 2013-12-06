Mexican Roast Pork

This highly seasoned, richly flavored meat that's cooked until it's falling off the bone is delicious wrapped in warm tortillas or served with rice and beans. Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Set the pork on a work surface. Using a small, sharp knife, make 1-inch-long slashes in the skin, about 2 inches apart. Rub the garlic into the slashes and along the underside of the pork.
In a large glass or ceramic bowl, combine the vinegar with the lime, grapefruit and orange juices, oregano, pepper, adobo seasoning and Sazón. Stir in the green pepper and onion, then add the pork, skin side up. Refrigerate overnight, turning the meat once or twice. Bring to room temperature before cooking.
Preheat the oven to 400°. Transfer the pork and its marinade to a roasting pan. Cover with foil and roast for about 3 hours, or until the meat is very tender. Let cool in the liquid. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and discard the skin and fat. Strain the pan juices into a glass measure and skim off the fat. Slice or shred the meat before serving.
Author Name: Salemchef
Review Body: The only problem with this is that the temp was too high. I cooked it in a covered cast iron Dutch oven & after 2 hrs all the liquid was gone. I added a cup of water and baked at 250° for 30 mins more. It was a little dry but flavor was great. Next time I'll roast at 325° & check after each hour.
Date Published: 2017-05-01