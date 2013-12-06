Mexican Roast Pork
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 1/2 POUNDS
Richard Ampudia
September 1999

This highly seasoned, richly flavored meat that's cooked until it's falling off the bone is delicious wrapped in warm tortillas or served with rice and beans. Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • One 8-pound whole fresh pork shoulder, boned
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons white vinegar
  • 3/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 cup fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons dried oregano, crumbled
  • 1 tablespoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Goya adobo seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon Goya Sazón with Coriander and Annato
  • 1 large green bell pepper, coarsely chopped
  • 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set the pork on a work surface. Using a small, sharp knife, make 1-inch-long slashes in the skin, about 2 inches apart. Rub the garlic into the slashes and along the underside of the pork.

Step 2    

In a large glass or ceramic bowl, combine the vinegar with the lime, grapefruit and orange juices, oregano, pepper, adobo seasoning and Sazón. Stir in the green pepper and onion, then add the pork, skin side up. Refrigerate overnight, turning the meat once or twice. Bring to room temperature before cooking.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Transfer the pork and its marinade to a roasting pan. Cover with foil and roast for about 3 hours, or until the meat is very tender. Let cool in the liquid. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and discard the skin and fat. Strain the pan juices into a glass measure and skim off the fat. Slice or shred the meat before serving.

Make Ahead

The pork can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Serve With

Cuban Sandwiches .

