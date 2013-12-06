Mexican Roast Pork

How to Make It

Step 1 Set the pork on a work surface. Using a small, sharp knife, make 1-inch-long slashes in the skin, about 2 inches apart. Rub the garlic into the slashes and along the underside of the pork.

Step 2 In a large glass or ceramic bowl, combine the vinegar with the lime, grapefruit and orange juices, oregano, pepper, adobo seasoning and Sazón. Stir in the green pepper and onion, then add the pork, skin side up. Refrigerate overnight, turning the meat once or twice. Bring to room temperature before cooking.