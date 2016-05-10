Mexican Hot Chocolate Mix
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Evi Abeler

Spice up the winter season with a simple Mexican hot chocolate. You can make this mix in advance and whip together a hot beverage in no time. Slideshow: More Warming Drinks

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup cocoa powder (preferably dark cocoa)
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • 1 1/2 cups (12 ounces) milk
  • Whipped cream, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together the cocoa powder, sugar, cinnamon, cayenne and nutmeg.

Step 2    

Heat the milk in a small saucepan until hot, but not boiling.

Step 3    

Place 3 tablespoons of the mixture in each mug.

Step 4    

Pour 3/4 cup hot milk over the mix and stir until dissolved.

Step 5    

Add whipped cream.

