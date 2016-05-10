Mexican Hot Chocolate Mix

© Evi Abeler
Spice up the winter season with a simple Mexican hot chocolate. You can make this mix in advance and whip together a hot beverage in no time. Slideshow: More Warming Drinks
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together the cocoa powder, sugar, cinnamon, cayenne and nutmeg.
Step 2
Heat the milk in a small saucepan until hot, but not boiling.
Step 3
Place 3 tablespoons of the mixture in each mug.
Step 4
Pour 3/4 cup hot milk over the mix and stir until dissolved.
Step 5
Add whipped cream.
