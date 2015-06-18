Mexican Grilled-Corn Salad with Citrus Aioli

This sweet, salty corn salad is the perfect picnic side. Bonus: You can make the aioli the night before and fold in right before serving. Slideshow: More Corn Recipes
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the corn and a generous pinch of salt and return to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Drain the corn and let cool slightly.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the lime and lemon zests and juices along with the 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the mustard, garlic and cayenne. Season the citrus aioli with salt.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the corn with olive oil and season with salt. Grill over high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool slightly, then cut the kernels off the cobs; discard the cobs.
In a large bowl, toss the corn with the softened butter. Stir in the citrus aioli. Add the queso fresco, cotija, parsley and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper and serve warm.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Julie Mellecker
Review Body: This is a delicious summer salad! The citrus and the corn and the cheeses are a perfect melding of flavor. I highly recommend!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-15