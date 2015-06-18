Mexican Grilled-Corn Salad with Citrus Aioli

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the corn and a generous pinch of salt and return to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Drain the corn and let cool slightly.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the lime and lemon zests and juices along with the 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the mustard, garlic and cayenne. Season the citrus aioli with salt.

Step 3 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the corn with olive oil and season with salt. Grill over high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool slightly, then cut the kernels off the cobs; discard the cobs.