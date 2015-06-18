Mexican Grilled-Corn Salad with Citrus Aioli
© Rick Poon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Ellen Bennett
July 2015

This sweet, salty corn salad is the perfect picnic side. Bonus: You can make the aioli the night before and fold in right before serving. Slideshow: More Corn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 ears of corn, shucked
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lime zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 ounces queso fresco, crumbled (1/2 cup)
  • 2 ounces cotija cheese, finely crumbled (1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the corn and a generous pinch of salt and return to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Drain the corn and let cool slightly.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the lime and lemon zests and juices along with the 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the mustard, garlic and cayenne. Season the citrus aioli with salt.

Step 3    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the corn with olive oil and season with salt. Grill over high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool slightly, then cut the kernels off the cobs; discard the cobs.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, toss the corn with the softened butter. Stir in the citrus aioli. Add the queso fresco, cotija, parsley and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper and serve warm.

Make Ahead

The aioli can be refrigerated overnight.

