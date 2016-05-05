Mexican Eggs Baked in Tomato Sauce
EVA KOLENKO
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
June 2016

Food & Wine’s Kay Chun uses fresh tomatoes as well as jarred tomato sauce to amp up the flavor in her simple and delicious breakfast bake. Slideshow: More Baked Breakfasts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 poblano chiles, seeded and sliced 1/2 inch thick
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 cups jarred tomato sauce
  • 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes (12 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 cup crumbled queso fresco (5 ounces)
  • Chopped cilantro and sliced jalapeños, for garnish
  • Warm corn tortillas, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the poblanos and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato sauce, tomatoes and oregano and cook over low heat until thickened, 10 minutes. Crack the eggs into the tomato sauce and top with the cheese. Bake until set, about 12 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and jalapeños and serve with corn tortillas.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up