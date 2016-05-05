Mexican Eggs Baked in Tomato Sauce

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the poblanos and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato sauce, tomatoes and oregano and cook over low heat until thickened, 10 minutes. Crack the eggs into the tomato sauce and top with the cheese. Bake until set, about 12 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and jalapeños and serve with corn tortillas.