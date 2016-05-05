Mexican Eggs Baked in Tomato Sauce

Food & Wine’s Kay Chun uses fresh tomatoes as well as jarred tomato sauce to amp up the flavor in her simple and delicious breakfast bake. Slideshow: More Baked Breakfasts
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the poblanos and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato sauce, tomatoes and oregano and cook over low heat until thickened, 10 minutes. Crack the eggs into the tomato sauce and top with the cheese. Bake until set, about 12 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and jalapeños and serve with corn tortillas.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Sue Durso Burness
Review Body: This is so good! Instead of tomato sauce I have used Goya Softito. And have fun switching up the peppers. And I add cilantro to the sauce too. Excellent!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-23