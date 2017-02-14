Mexican Corn Popcorn 
Jen Pelka
March 2017

A combination of cheese powder, chipotle, cayenne, lime and cilantro gives a Mexican flair to this addictive popcorn from Jen Pelka of The Riddler in San Francisco. Slideshow: More Popcorn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup white cheese powder, such as King Arthur Vermont Cheese Powder (see Note) 
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt 
  • 1 teaspoon chipotle chile powder 
  • 1 teaspoon crushed dried cilantro 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground dried lime zest or 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest 
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne 
  • 1/3 cup canola oil 
  • 3/4 cup popping corn 
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the cheese powder with the  salt, chile powder, cilantro, lime zest and cayenne. 

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, combine the oil and popping corn. Cover and cook over moderately  high heat until it starts to pop. Shake the pan and cook, shaking occasionally, until the  corn stops popping, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, add the melted butter and toss to coat. Add the cheese mixture and toss again. Serve.  

Make Ahead

The popcorn can be stored in an airtight container overnight.

Notes

King Arthur Vermont Cheese Powder is available at kingarthurflour.com.

