Mexican Corn Popcorn 

A combination of cheese powder, chipotle, cayenne, lime and cilantro gives a Mexican flair to this addictive popcorn from Jen Pelka of The Riddler in San Francisco. Slideshow: More Popcorn Recipes
In a small bowl, mix the cheese powder with the salt, chile powder, cilantro, lime zest and cayenne.
In a large saucepan, combine the oil and popping corn. Cover and cook over moderately high heat until it starts to pop. Shake the pan and cook, shaking occasionally, until the corn stops popping, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, add the melted butter and toss to coat. Add the cheese mixture and toss again. Serve.
