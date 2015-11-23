Mexican Chicken Casserole
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Be sure to include some of the adobo sauce from the can with the chopped chiles for extra flavor. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds boneless chicken thighs, skinless, cut into pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano, crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chipotles in adobo
  • 1 (32 ounce) can whole tomatoes in juice
  • 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Season the chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2    

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Brown the chicken, in batches if necessary, turning occasionally with tongs, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Add the onion and garlic to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Stir in the cumin and oregano and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the chipotles in adobo, tomatoes and the reserved chicken with any accumulated juices. Simmer the until slightly thickened and the the chicken is cooked, about 25 minutes.

Step 3    

Season with salt and pepper to taste, then transfer to a 3 quart baking dish. Top the filling with the cheese and bake until the filling is bubbling and the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes. Serve garnished with cilantro.

