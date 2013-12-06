Mexican Chicken Breasts with Scotch Bonnet Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, cover the pasilla and guajillo chiles with the boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Stem and seed the chiles; coarsely chop them. Put the chiles in a blender with the garlic, onion, lime juice, olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and blend until smooth.

Step 2 In a large pan, pour the chile marinade over the chicken breasts. Turn to coat completely, and let marinate in the refrigerator for 2 to 4 hours.

Step 3 Light a grill or preheat the broiler. Grill or broil the yellow pepper and tomato, turning, until the skins are charred all over. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 5 minutes. Discard the charred skins, stems and seeds and coarsely chop the pepper and tomato. Transfer to a blender and add the Scotch bonnet chile, vegetable stock and olive oil. Blend until smooth and season with salt.