Mexican Avocado Burgers

In a bowl, combine the ground meats, mixing gently with your hands. Divide the meat into 4 pieces and gently shape each into a 3/4-inch-thick patty. Set the burgers on a baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours.

Step 3

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Generously season the burgers on both sides with salt. Grill over high heat until browned on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip and top each burger with 1 teaspoon of the spice blend; reserve the remaining spice blend for another use. Continue grilling the burgers until browned outside and medium-rare within. Transfer the burgers to a rack, top each with 2 ounces of the crumbled queso fresco and let rest for 3 minutes. Spread the toasted buns with the crema. Set the burgers on the buns, top with the avocado, red onion slices and cilantro leaves and serve.