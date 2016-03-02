Mexican Avocado Burgers
DAVID MALOSH
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes four 6-ounce burgers
April Bloomfield
April 2016

This terrific burger is sprinkled with a spice mix halfway through grilling; if you mix it in before cooking, the meat will get tough. Garnishes of crema and avocado add rich creaminess. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces ground fatty brisket (see Note)
  • 6 ounces ground short rib
  • 6 ounces ground bottom round
  • 6 ounces ground chuck
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ancho chile powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 3/4 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground oregano
  • 3/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
  • Kosher salt
  • 8 ounces queso fresco, crumbled
  • 4 hamburger buns, split and toasted
  • 3 tablespoons Mexican crema or sour cream
  • 1 large avocado—peeled, pitted and thinly sliced
  • Thinly sliced red onion and cilantro leaves, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, combine the ground meats, mixing gently with your hands. Divide the meat into 4 pieces and gently shape each into a 3/4-inch-thick patty. Set the burgers on a baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk the ground coriander with the ancho powder, cumin, smoked paprika, oregano and chipotle powder to combine.

Step 3    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Generously season the burgers on both sides with salt. Grill over high heat until browned on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip and top each burger with 1 teaspoon of the spice blend; reserve the remaining spice blend for another use. Continue grilling the burgers until browned outside and medium-rare within. Transfer the burgers to a rack, top each with 2 ounces of the crumbled queso fresco and let rest for 3 minutes. Spread the toasted buns with the crema. Set the burgers on the buns, top with the avocado, red onion slices and cilantro leaves and serve.

Notes

Ground skirt steak can replace the ground brisket, the ground short rib or both.

Suggested Pairing

Pinot Noir Rosé.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up