Mesclun with Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
Grace Parisi
August 1996

Grace Parisi makes twice as much dressing as she needs for two reasons: a smaller amount would be impractical to do in her blender—and she likes to have leftovers for another day.  Terrific Green Salads

  • 5 medium basil leaves
  • 1 small shallot, halved
  • 6 oil-packed sun-dried tomato halves, drained (2 tablespoons)
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 ounces mesclun mix
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

In a blender, puree the basil, shallot, tomatoes, vinegar, mustard, and 6 tablespoons of water until smooth. Blend in the oil. In a bowl, toss the mesclun with 1/3 cup of the dressing. Season with salt and pepper; serve.

