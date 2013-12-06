Mesclun with Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette

Grace Parisi makes twice as much dressing as she needs for two reasons: a smaller amount would be impractical to do in her blender—and she likes to have leftovers for another day. Terrific Green Salads
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, puree the basil, shallot, tomatoes, vinegar, mustard, and 6 tablespoons of water until smooth. Blend in the oil. In a bowl, toss the mesclun with 1/3 cup of the dressing. Season with salt and pepper; serve.
