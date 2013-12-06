Mesclun and Fresh Herb Salad with Goat Cheese

How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, whisk together the mustard, shallots, garlic and diluted vinegar. Gradually whisk in the oils in a thin stream. Season generously with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Preheat the broiler. Set the goat cheese slices on a baking sheet and sprinkle lightly with vinaigrette. Broil for 1 minute, or just until the cheese is warmed through.
Step 3
Meanwhile, toss the mesclun and all the fresh herbs with the remaining vinaigrette. Mound the salad on individual plates and top each serving with a slice of the warm goat cheese.
Make Ahead
The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight.
