Mesclun and Fresh Herb Salad with Goat Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, whisk together the mustard, shallots, garlic and diluted vinegar. Gradually whisk in the oils in a thin stream. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Preheat the broiler. Set the goat cheese slices on a baking sheet and sprinkle lightly with vinaigrette. Broil for 1 minute, or just until the cheese is warmed through.