Mesclun and Fresh Herb Salad with Goat Cheese
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 12
Waldy Malouf
November 1996

 Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallots
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar mixed with 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • One 11-ounce log of pepper-coated goat cheese, cut into 12 slices
  • 1/2 pound mesclun (mixed greens)
  • 1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup snipped fresh chives
  • 1/4 cup small fresh basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves
  • 2 tablespoons fresh chervil leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, whisk together the mustard, shallots, garlic and diluted vinegar. Gradually whisk in the oils in a thin stream. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Preheat the broiler. Set the goat cheese slices on a baking sheet and sprinkle lightly with vinaigrette. Broil for 1 minute, or just until the cheese is warmed through.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, toss the mesclun and all the fresh herbs with the remaining vinaigrette. Mound the salad on individual plates and top each serving with a slice of the warm goat cheese.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight.

