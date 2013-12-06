Meringue Cookies
© Minh & Wass
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 4 dozen
Food & Wine
December 1998

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 4 large egg whites, at room temperature
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 cup granulated sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 200°. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. In a metal or glass bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the egg whites with the salt at low speed until frothy. Increase the speed to high and beat until the whites hold firm peaks. Beat in the granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the whites are stiff and glossy, 5 to 6 minutes.

Step 2    

Spoon or pipe tablespoon-size mounds of the meringue onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart. Bake for about 3 hours; the meringues should be quite pale and should be dry and crisp throughout. Let them cool overnight in the turned-off oven.

