Meringue Bowl with Sorbet and Fruit

This large, free-form bowl will be lightly cracked around the edge and slightly soft in the center. Recipe adapted from Our Meals (Riverhead Books) by Heather Watts and Jock Soto. Beautiful Desserts
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 300°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a plate as your guide, draw an 11-inch circle on the paper. Turn the paper over.
In a large heatproof bowl, combine the egg whites, sugar and cream of tartar. Set the bowl over 1 inch of simmering water and stir constantly until the whites are very warm and the sugar is completely dissolved, about 5 minutes.
Remove from the heat. Using an electric mixer, beat the egg whites until they form stiff, glossy peaks. Transfer the meringue to the outlined circle and use a rubber spatula to shape it into a wide-rimmed bowl with a 1-inch-thick base. Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 250° and bake for 1 1/2 hours longer, or until the meringue is light brown and crisp. Let cool completely.
Carefully lift the bowl off the paper and transfer to a platter. Fill with scoops of the sorbet and berries and serve at once.
