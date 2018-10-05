Melted Leeks with Currants and Sage
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 Cups
Mary-Frances Heck
November 2018

Slowly cooking leeks in white wine with plenty of herbs and butter makes for a sweet and savory stuffing that perfectly compliments a poached and roasted turkey leg.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup currants
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (4 ounce)
  • 4 cups thinly sliced leeks, white and light green parts only
  • 2 cups thinly sliced kale or collard greens
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped celery
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place currants and wine in a small bowl, and set aside.

Step 2    

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium. Using a silicone spatula, fold in leeks until coated. Cook, stirring often, until leeks are wilted to half their original volume, about 5 minutes. Fold in kale and celery, and season with salt. Continue cooking until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in thyme, rosemary, sage, currants, and wine. Increase heat to high, and cook until all liquid is evaporated, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in zest, and let cool before using.

